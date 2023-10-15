Advertisement
Sport

Kerry draw home finale

Oct 15, 2023
Kerry draw home finale
Kerry have drawn their final home game of the season in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

It finished 1 all against Waterford.

The Kerry U15s are home to Wexford today at 2.

