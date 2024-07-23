Kerry draw Bohs in Cup

Kerry FC are to face Bohemnians in the last 16 of the Sports Direct Men's FAI Cup.

The Kingdom will be home for the tie over the weekend of August 16th to 18th.

Kerry head coach Conor McCarthy

The meeting of table toppers Shelbourne and Galway United is the only all-Premier Division clash.

Both clubs have won one each in their two league meetings this season.

2022 winners Derry City are away to Cork City, and Sligo Rovers are at home to UCD.

Of the other top-flight sides left, Waterford will host Athlone Town and Drogheda United are at home to Wilton United.

Elsewhere, Wexford are away to Ballyfermot and there'll be a local derby between Treaty United and Pike Rovers.