Advertisement
Sport

Kerry draw Bohs in Cup

Jul 23, 2024 12:41 By radiokerrysport
Kerry draw Bohs in Cup
Share this article

Kerry FC are to face Bohemnians in the last 16 of the Sports Direct Men's FAI Cup.

The Kingdom will be home for the tie over the weekend of August 16th to 18th.

Kerry head coach Conor McCarthy

Advertisement

The meeting of table toppers Shelbourne and Galway United is the only all-Premier Division clash.

Both clubs have won one each in their two league meetings this season.

2022 winners Derry City are away to Cork City, and Sligo Rovers are at home to UCD.

Advertisement

Of the other top-flight sides left, Waterford will host Athlone Town and Drogheda United are at home to Wilton United.

Elsewhere, Wexford are away to Ballyfermot and there'll be a local derby between Treaty United and Pike Rovers.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

JulyFest at the Killarney Races a huge success
Advertisement
Ireland defeated 71-56 by Uganda in second friendly game in Germany
Preparations under way for O’Connell Group Cork 20 Rally
Advertisement

Recommended

Ireland South MEPs appointed to European Parliament committees
Fáilte Ireland says tourists tightening belts after bumper season in Kerry last year
North Kerry man jailed for assault, public order and criminal damage charges
JulyFest at the Killarney Races a huge success
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus