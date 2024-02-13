Kerry District League cup draws made

Dominos Pizza Cup Under 17 Boys

Quarter Final Draw

A - Dynamos v Killarney Athletic

B - Killorglin or Strand Road v Inter Kenmare A

C - Inter Kenmare B v St.Brendans Park A

D - Iveragh v Listowel Celtic

Semi Final Draw

Winners of C v Winners of D

Winners of A v Winners of B

Advertisement

Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youth Cup

Quarter Final Draw

A - Dingle Bay Rovers v Listowel Celtic

B - Tralee Dynamos v Castleisland AFC

C - Iveragh v Killarney Athletic

D - St.Brendans Park B v St.Brendans Park A

Semi - Finals Draw

Winners of C v Winners of D

Winners of A v Winners of B

Advertisement

Tommy Healy Memorial Cup - Round of 16

Killorglin B v Castlegregory Celtic B

Kilmoyley FC v Iveragh

Listowel Celtic B v Kingdom Corinthians

Strand Road FC v Lenamore Rovers

Mainebank B v Ballymac Celtic

Killarney Athletic B v Asdee Rovers

Ferry Rangers v Classic B

QPR v Ballyheigue B

Quarter Final Draw

Advertisement

Winners of 5 v Winners of 8

Winners of 1 v Winners of 6

Winners of 2 v Winners of 4

Winners of 7 v Winners of 3

Celsius Menswear Challenge Cup

Quarter Final Draw

Advertisement

A - Mastergeeha B v Mainebank FC

B - Killorglin B v Windmill United

C - Lenamore Rovers v Ferry Rangers

D - Fenit Samphires v Ratoo Rovers

Semi - Final Draw

Winners of C v Winners of D

Winners of B v Winners of A

Advertisement

Henneberys Sports Reserve Cup

Prelim Games

A - Castlegregory Celtic v Strand Road FC

B - St.Brendans Park v Killarney Celtic B

C - Lenamore Rovers v Ferry Rangers

D - Killarney Athletic B v AN Other

Round of 16

Emerald Eagles v Winners of D

Ballyheigue FC v Mastergeeha B

Killorglin C v Killorglin B

Winners of A v QPR

AC Athletic v Winners of C

Ballyhar Dynamos v Castleisland B

Fenit Samphires v Iveragh

Tralee Dynamos B v Winners of B