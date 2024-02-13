Advertisement
Sport

Kerry District League cup draws made

Feb 13, 2024 08:47 By radiokerrysport
Dominos Pizza Cup Under 17 Boys

Quarter Final Draw
A - Dynamos v Killarney Athletic
B - Killorglin or Strand Road v Inter Kenmare A
C - Inter Kenmare B v St.Brendans Park A
D - Iveragh v Listowel Celtic

Semi Final Draw
Winners of C v Winners of D
Winners of A v Winners of B

Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youth Cup

Quarter Final Draw
A - Dingle Bay Rovers v Listowel Celtic
B - Tralee Dynamos v Castleisland AFC
C - Iveragh v Killarney Athletic
D - St.Brendans Park B v St.Brendans Park A

Semi - Finals Draw
Winners of C v Winners of D
Winners of A v Winners of B

Tommy Healy Memorial Cup - Round of 16

Killorglin B v Castlegregory Celtic B
Kilmoyley FC v Iveragh
Listowel Celtic B v Kingdom Corinthians
Strand Road FC v Lenamore Rovers
Mainebank B v Ballymac Celtic
Killarney Athletic B v Asdee Rovers
Ferry Rangers v Classic B
QPR v Ballyheigue B

Quarter Final Draw

Winners of 5 v Winners of 8
Winners of 1 v Winners of 6
Winners of 2 v Winners of 4
Winners of 7 v Winners of 3

Celsius Menswear Challenge Cup

Quarter Final Draw

A - Mastergeeha B v Mainebank FC
B - Killorglin B v Windmill United
C - Lenamore Rovers v Ferry Rangers
D - Fenit Samphires v Ratoo Rovers

Semi - Final Draw

Winners of C v Winners of D
Winners of B v Winners of A

Henneberys Sports Reserve Cup

Prelim Games
A - Castlegregory Celtic v Strand Road FC
B - St.Brendans Park v Killarney Celtic B
C - Lenamore Rovers v Ferry Rangers
D - Killarney Athletic B v AN Other

Round of 16

Emerald Eagles v Winners of D
Ballyheigue FC v Mastergeeha B
Killorglin C v Killorglin B
Winners of A v QPR
AC Athletic v Winners of C
Ballyhar Dynamos v Castleisland B
Fenit Samphires v Iveragh
Tralee Dynamos B v Winners of B

