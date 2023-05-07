Advertisement
Sport

Kerry defeated in Joe McDonagh Cup

May 7, 2023 14:05 By radiokerrysport
Kerry's hoping of qualifying for the Joe McDonagh Cup final have been hit by a 1-24 to 16 points loss away to Offaly,

The Kingdom were ahead by 3 points to 2 come the 11th minute, Shane Conway putting over twice for the Kingdom and Padraig Boyle once. Shane Conway doubled the lead but Offaly were on terms at 4 points apiece by the 16th minute. Offaly then went a point in front, Gavin Dooley equalising before a David Nally goal in the 20th minute put Offaly 3 clear. 8 minutes later it was double scores at Offaly 1-9 Kerry 0-6. The Kingdom fought back with points from Jason Diggins, Michael Leane and Gavin Dooley to make it a 3 point game. The sides swapped points before the break, Offaly leading 1-10 to 10 points.

Kerry had 2 of the first 3 points to open the second half and reduce the gap to 2 points at 1-11 to 0-12 after 42 minutes. However 2 quick Offaly scores brought the gap to 4. With 20 minutes to go the Offaly lead was 1-15 to 13 points. Kerry went 16 minute without a score and by the time they had their next point, in the 61st minute, Offaly had opened up a commanding lead thanks to 5 more unanswered points. 9 minutes from the end it was 1-20 to 0-14.

Offaly are through to the final.

