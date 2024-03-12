Advertisement
Sport

Kerry coach anticipating very very difficult game against Cobh

Mar 12, 2024 13:29 By radiokerrysport
Kerry coach anticipating very very difficult game against Cobh
Kerry FC head coach Conor McCarthy is anticipating a very very difficult game against Cobh.

The sides are to meet on Friday in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom will be at home for the match

