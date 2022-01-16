Advertisement
Kerry clubs aiming for Provincial glory this afternoon

Jan 16, 2022 09:01 By radiokerrysport
Kerry clubs aiming for Provincial glory this afternoon
It’s Kerry versus Cork today in the AIB Munster Senior Club Football Championship Final.

Austin Stacks and St. Finbarr’s face off from 1.45 at Semple Stadium in Thurles.

Then from a quarter to four, Kilcoo of Down take on Fermanagh champions Derrygonnelly Harps in the Ulster decider at the Athletic Grounds.

The winners will play each other in the All-Ireland semi-finals later this month.

The AIB Munster Intermediate Club Football Championship Final pits Na Gaeil against Corofin of Clare, in Mallow at 1:30.

Kerry duo beaten

Jan 16, 2022 09:01
