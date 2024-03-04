Advertisement
Sport

Kerry chase place in final of Munster Senior Cup

Mar 4, 2024 07:40 By radiokerrysport
Kerry chase place in final of Munster Senior Cup
Kerry FC v Treaty Utd in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland First Division at Mounthawk Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Share this article

Kerry FC host Treaty again tonight, this time in the last four of the Munster Senior Cup.

The sides clash at 7.45, just days after Treaty beat the Kingdom in the League.

It was put to Kerry head coach Conor McCarthy that hisplayers won't lack for motivation

Advertisement

There's a full round of fixtures in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division this evening.

There's a meeting of last year's top two as defending champions Shamrock Rovers welcome Derry City to Tallaght.

Joint leaders Shelbourne play host to Galway, Bohemians travel to Drogheda, Dundalk play Sligo Rovers and Waterford come up against St Pats.

Advertisement

All those games kick off at 7:45pm.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Arsenal looking to keep pace with top two
Advertisement
Chelsea defeat Leicester in Women’s Super League
Duo return to England squad
Advertisement

Recommended

Lowry three shots off the pace
Duo return to England squad
Chelsea defeat Leicester in Women’s Super League
5th for four by four-hundred metre relay team
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus