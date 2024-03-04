Kerry chase place in final of Munster Senior Cup

Kerry FC host Treaty again tonight, this time in the last four of the Munster Senior Cup.

The sides clash at 7.45, just days after Treaty beat the Kingdom in the League.

It was put to Kerry head coach Conor McCarthy that hisplayers won't lack for motivation

There's a full round of fixtures in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division this evening.

There's a meeting of last year's top two as defending champions Shamrock Rovers welcome Derry City to Tallaght.

Joint leaders Shelbourne play host to Galway, Bohemians travel to Drogheda, Dundalk play Sligo Rovers and Waterford come up against St Pats.

All those games kick off at 7:45pm.