Kerry Boxing Officials Delighted With World Championship Success

There was more huge success for Ireland in the boxing ring during the week with Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke winning gold medals at the World Championships.

They follow in the footsteps of previous World Champions – Katie Taylor, Kellie Harrington and Michael Conlon.

What was the reaction to the double success here in Kerry?

John Drummey spoke to Jennifer O'Sullivan Coffey, Chair Kerry County Boxing Board and a coach with Sliabh Luachra Boxing Club.

But first he spoke to Niamh Ball, Secretary Kerry County Boxing Board and a coach with Trojan Boxing Club.

She told me about her own experiences of boxing against the now World Champion, Amy Broadhurst.