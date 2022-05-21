Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Boxing Officials Delighted With World Championship Success

May 21, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Boxing Officials Delighted With World Championship Success Kerry Boxing Officials Delighted With World Championship Success
Share this article

There was more huge success for Ireland in the boxing ring during the week with Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke winning gold medals at the World Championships.

They follow in the footsteps of previous World Champions – Katie Taylor, Kellie Harrington and Michael Conlon.

What was the reaction to the double success here in Kerry?

Advertisement

John Drummey spoke to Jennifer O'Sullivan Coffey, Chair Kerry County Boxing Board and a coach with Sliabh Luachra Boxing Club.

But first he spoke to Niamh Ball, Secretary Kerry County Boxing Board and a coach with Trojan Boxing Club.
She told me about her own experiences of boxing against the now World Champion, Amy Broadhurst.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus