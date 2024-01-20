Advertisement
Kerry beaten in McGrath Cup final

Jan 20, 2024 15:46 By radiokerrysport
Kerry have been beaten by Cork in the McGrath Cup final.

The Kingdom went down 4-3 on penalties after a 1-14 apiece draw at Pairc Ui Rinn in a game which was live on Radio Kerry Sport.

Killian Spillane pointed Kerry in front in the opening minute. Cork led by 2 points to 1 by the 5 minute mark. A Dylan Geaney point had Kerry on terms in the 8th minute. On a wet and windy day Cork went ahead once more thanks to a 9th minute point but Killian Spillane quickly had Kerry level again. Cork were ahead by 5 points to 3 at the quarter hour mark. Killian Spillane halved the deficit but Cork soon doubled that advantage. Sean O'Shea brought Kerry within one in the 25th minute; 6 points to 5. Cillian Burke fisted the Kingdom level 4 minutes out form half-time. A 31st minute Dylan Geaney goal, following a hop ball, put Kerry in front Ronan Buckley pointed the Kingdom 4 in front, a Cork point then reducing that gap to 3 once more. HT Kerry 1-7 Cork 0-7.

The sides swapped points at the start of the second period. That Kerry score was put over by Sean O'Shea, who went on to put the Kingdom 4 clear. It was a 1 point game when Ian Maguire set up Chris Og Jones to net for Cork in the 43rd minute. Within a minute Cork were level at 1-9 apiece. A bullet shot from Micheal Burns was then superbly saved as Cork maintained parity. The Rebels went ahead by a point after 47 minutes. Gavin White brought Kerry level in the 50th minute but Cork edged in front 3 minutes later. That lead was doubled in the 57th minute; 1-12 to 1-10. Conor Geaney halved that deficit in the 58th minute, before a Darragh Roche free in the 61st minute meant it was 1-12 each. Another Roche free, after 63 minutes, put the Kingdom in front. Cork pulled level 4 minutes from the end. With the prospect of a penalty shootout looming Micheal Burns pointed Kerry ahead in the first added on minute. Cork were quickly level. With no further scoring it went to spot kicks.

SCORE Conor Geaney, 1-0 Kerry
SCORE Patrick Doyle, 1-1

SCORE Diarmuid O'Connor, 2-1 Kerry
MISS Blake Murphy, 2-1

MISS Micheal Burns, 2-1
SCORE Fionn Herlihy, 2-2

MISS Darragh Roche, 2-2
SCORE Chris Og Jones, 3-2 Cork

SCORE Barry Dan O'Sullivan, 3-3
SCORE Mark Cronin. Cork win 4-3 on pens

