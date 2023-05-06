Kerry beaten in last 4 of All-Ireland U20 Football Championship

Kerry have missed out on the EirGrid All-Ireland U20 Football Championship Final.

The Kingdom last in the last four against Sligo at Pearse Stadium, Salthill, Galway, by 1-8 to 9 points.

Back to back Rob Monahan points had Kerry in an early lead, Sligo halving the deficit in the 10th minute. Luke Crowley then doubled that advantage but the Kingdom were hit for a goal soon afterwards, the defence carved open allowing Ronan Niland to drive home. It was Sligo 1-1 Kerry 0-3 after 13 minutes. Kerry, playing with the wind, had a goal disallowed for overcarrying before William Shine drew the Kingdom level on 21 minutes. Sligo edged in front 5 minutes from half-time, 1-2 to 4 points. Keith Evans put over the equaliser in the 29th minute. After Sligo went back in front the Kingdom again levelled and at the break it was 0-6 to 1-3.

Advertisement

After Sligo edged in front again upon the resumption, once more Kerry equalised, this time through Cian McMahon. William Shine kicked the Kingdom in front in the 50th minute, 0-8 to 1-4. Kerry were creating but failing to take scoring chances and Sligo had an equaliser after 46 minutes; Kerry 0-8 Sligo 1-5. A Sligo free gave them the advantage in the 51st minute, a lead which they soon doubled; Sligo 1-7 Kerry 0-8. With 4 minutes remaining William Shine halved the deficit from a free. However, Sligo went right down the other end and brought that gap to 2 once more. Kerry were not threatening for the goal they probably needed, their cause not aided by a Cian O'Donoghue red card. Sligo held on to win by 2.