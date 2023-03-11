Kerry beaten by Kildare

Kerry have lost at Kildare in Division 2A of the Allianz Hurling League.

The Kingdom were beaten 2-20 to 21 points in Newbridge.

Kildare had the first two points but the Kingdom were level by the 5th minute through Padraig Boyle and Gavin Dooley. Shane Conway put Kerry in front by a point and Gavin Dooley doubled the advantage in the 10th minute. However, Kildare had the next 3 points to go ahead by 5 points to 4. They increased that advantage to 3 after 18 minutes. Kerry cut the deficit to the minimum but the Kildare keeper then put over from his own 45. Kildare 0-8 Kerry 0-6. 3 more Kildare points had them 5 ahead by the half hour mark and the gap was up to 8 by the short whistle. Kerry 0-6 Kildare 0-14.

Advertisement

Keith Carmody and Padraig Boyle pointed for Kerry upon the resumption but a Kildare goal from Brian Byrne kept them in control. It was 1-19 to 15 points 20 minutes into the period. The Kingdom pulled two points back but again Kildare responded with a goal, this time courtesy of Gerry Keegan. That made it 2-19 to 17 points, eleven minutes from time. Kildare kept Kerry at distance to the end.