Kerry beaten by Cork in Munster Hurling League

Kerry were beaten by Cork in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League.
The Kingdom went down by 2-30 to 2-17 at Austin Stack Park in Tralee.
Mike O'Halloran reports
Kerry manager Stephen Molumphy
In Leinster hurling's Kehoe Cup, Meath were 18-points to 1-11 winners over Wicklow.
While Kildare were too strong for Carlow, running out 3-19 to 11-point winners in Hawkfield.
In football, Connacht's FBD League gets underway tonight at the Air Dome with Galway facing Leitrim.