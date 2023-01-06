Kerry beaten by Cork in Munster Hurling League

Kerry were beaten by Cork in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League.

The Kingdom went down by 2-30 to 2-17 at Austin Stack Park in Tralee.

Mike O'Halloran reports

Kerry manager Stephen Molumphy

In Leinster hurling's Kehoe Cup, Meath were 18-points to 1-11 winners over Wicklow.

While Kildare were too strong for Carlow, running out 3-19 to 11-point winners in Hawkfield.

In football, Connacht's FBD League gets underway tonight at the Air Dome with Galway facing Leitrim.