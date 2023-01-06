Advertisement
Sport

Kerry beaten by Cork in Munster Hurling League

Jan 6, 2023 07:01 By radiokerrysport
Kerry beaten by Cork in Munster Hurling League Kerry beaten by Cork in Munster Hurling League
Share this article

Kerry were beaten by Cork in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League.

The Kingdom went down by 2-30 to 2-17 at Austin Stack Park in Tralee.

Mike O'Halloran reports

Advertisement

Kerry manager Stephen Molumphy

In Leinster hurling's Kehoe Cup, Meath were 18-points to 1-11 winners over Wicklow.

While Kildare were too strong for Carlow, running out 3-19 to 11-point winners in Hawkfield.

Advertisement

In football, Connacht's FBD League gets underway tonight at the Air Dome with Galway facing Leitrim.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus