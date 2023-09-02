Kerry beaten by Bray

Kerry FC have four games left at Mounthawk Park to secure their first home league win of the season.

That's after last night's 3-1 defeat to Bray Wanderers.

Kerry lost Ryan Kelliher to illness before the kick-off and then conceded less than 30 seconds after it thanks to a headed effort from Yousef Mahdy.

Sean McGrath levelled it for Kerry in the 8th minute but the hosts went down to 10 men when Cian Barrett saw yellow for the second time, in the 3rd minute of stoppage time before the break.

Kerry tried to hold their shape only for Mahdy to head home his second in the 64th minute followed by a Darren Craven goal from a free kick in the 66th minute to secure the 3 points.

Athlone Town boosted their First Division playoff hopes with a 2-1 win away to Waterford.

Cobh Ramblers stay third after their 1-nil defeat of Treaty United.

Wexford conceded in injury time to draw 1-1 with ten-man Finn Harps.

Shamrock Rovers stretched their lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division to seven-points last night.

Neil Farrugia’s comeback goal was the pick of a 3-nil win at home to Bohemians.

St. Pat’s drop one place to third - they had Jay McGrath dismissed in a 2-1 loss at Shelbourne.

Will Patching scored twice for Derry who moved up to second with a 3-1 win at Dundalk.

Ruairi Keating’s hat-trick gave Cork City a 3-nil win at home to Sligo Rovers.

While Drogheda United were 3-nil winners at home to UCD.

Women’s Premier Division leaders Peamount United are away to DLR Waves this afternoon.

Shelbourne start the day six points adrift, and play Athlone.

Bohemians face Galway United

Shamrock Rovers go to Cork City

And Sligo Rovers entertain Wexford Youths.