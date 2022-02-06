Advertisement
Kerry beaten by Antrim

Feb 6, 2022 14:02 By radiokerrysport
Kerry beaten by Antrim
Kerry have lost to Antrim in the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League.

The Division 2 tie in Tralee saw an understrength Kingdom go down 9-19 to 0-1.

A 7th minute goal helped Antrim to open up a 1-6 to no score advantage after 10 minutes.

Kerry's sole score came from an Amy O'Sullivan free in the 13th minute.

Antrim goaled again in the 16th minute on their way to a 2-10 to 0-1 half time lead.

The visitors continued to build on their lead in the second period and ran out convincing winners.

