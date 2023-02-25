Advertisement
Kerry beat Meath to make it 5 wins in a row

Feb 25, 2023 15:02 By radiokerrysport
Kerry have made it 5 wins out of 5 in the Lidl Ladies National Football League

The Kingdom defeated All-Ireland champions Meath 1-18 to 9 points in Brosna in Division 1 to move closer to a final spot.

Breda O'Shea reports

