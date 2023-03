Kerry go to Galway tomorrow in the final round of the Allianz Football League, the Kingdom still in with a chance of qualifying for the final.

The Kingdom are third in Division 1, two points behind Galway, and level with Roscommon and Tyrone.

While Kerry need to win to have any hope of progressing a draw would be enough for Galway to reach the decider.

Advertisement

Speaking on the game ahead is former Kerry captain, Ambrose O'Donovan;

Ex Kingdom skipper Billy O'Shea

Throw-in is at 1.45.