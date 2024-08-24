Kerry Away To Cork In MCU Cricket

County Kerry Cricket Club are in the Rebel County this afternoon.
The 4s take on Cork County 4s in a 40 over match in MCU Division 3A at The Farm, Curraheen.
They're underway there since 11am.
