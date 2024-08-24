Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Away To Cork In MCU Cricket

Aug 24, 2024
Kerry Away To Cork In MCU Cricket
County Kerry Cricket Club are in the Rebel County this afternoon.

The 4s take on Cork County 4s in a 40 over match in MCU Division 3A at The Farm, Curraheen.

They're underway there since 11am.

