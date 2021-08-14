Kerry avoid relegation with victory over Tipperary

Kerry have avoided relegation from the TG4 Ladies Senior Football Championship following victory over Tipperary.

After a slow start Kerry led 1-6 to 0-1 after the first quarter, Emma Dineen scoring the goal for Kerry.

Tipperary started to get a hold on the game and clawed back the next 3 scores. But just before half time, a second Kerry goal, this time from Hannah O Donoghue meant Kerry went into the break 2-7 to 0-4 in front.

Kerry dominated the third quarter, going into a 2-13 to 0-7 lead and the game firmly secured.

The game began to peter out towards the conclusion, Kerry winning out 2-16 to 0-7.