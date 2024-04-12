Kerry at Treaty tonight

Kerry FC have an away tie tonight as the second round of matches gets underway in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

After 9 games the Kingdom are on 8 points, three behind their opponents tonight Treaty United.

Treaty, fourth in the table, have home advantage for the 7.45 kick-off.

Also tonight in the First Division, leaders Cork City are away to UCD.

Finn Harps travel to Athlone Town.

And Cobh Ramblers host Wexford.

Premier Division leaders Shelbourne welcome near rivals Bohemians to Tolka Park tonight.

Derry City start the night in second, and they’re away to Drogheda United.

St. Pat’s are a team in form ahead of their trip to managerless Dundalk.

Waterford welcome Galway United to the RSC.

And Shamrock Rovers face Sligo Rovers at Tallaght Stadium.