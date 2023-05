Kerry are at Offaly today in the Joe McDonagh Cup.

The Round 4 encounter goes ahead in Glenisk O'Connor Park, Tullamore at 1 o’clock.

Midlands Radio analyst Trevor Fletcher

Offaly are top of the table on 6 points, Kerry have 5. Kerry against Offaly has been fixed for 5.30 next Saturday.

Also at 1 today in the Joe McDonagh Cup Carlow are at Down.