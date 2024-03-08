Kerry at Athlone tonight

Kerry FC are on the road today in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom are away to Athlone from 7.45.

Kerry FC head coach Conor McCarthy

Leaders Treaty United are at home to Bray Wanderers

Cobh Ramblers go to unbeaten Finn Harps.

And UCD play Wexford.

In the Premier Division

Bohemians host leaders Shelbourne.

Derry City entertain Waterford.

Galway host Drogheda. .

And two sides already under pressure - St. Pat’s and Dundalk - meet at Richmond Park.