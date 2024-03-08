Advertisement
Sport

Kerry at Athlone tonight

Mar 8, 2024 07:48 By radiokerrysport
Kerry at Athlone tonight
Kerry FC v Treaty Utd in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland First Division at Mounthawk Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry FC are on the road today in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom are away to Athlone from 7.45.

Kerry FC head coach Conor McCarthy

Leaders Treaty United are at home to Bray Wanderers

Cobh Ramblers go to unbeaten Finn Harps.

And UCD play Wexford.

In the Premier Division

Bohemians host leaders Shelbourne.

Derry City entertain Waterford.

Galway host Drogheda. .

And two sides already under pressure - St. Pat’s and Dundalk - meet at Richmond Park.

