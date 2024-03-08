Kerry at Athlone tonight

Kerry FC are on the road today in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.
The Kingdom are away to Athlone from 7.45.
Kerry FC head coach Conor McCarthy
Advertisement
Leaders Treaty United are at home to Bray Wanderers
Cobh Ramblers go to unbeaten Finn Harps.
And UCD play Wexford.
Advertisement
In the Premier Division
Bohemians host leaders Shelbourne.
Derry City entertain Waterford.
Advertisement
Galway host Drogheda. .
And two sides already under pressure - St. Pat’s and Dundalk - meet at Richmond Park.