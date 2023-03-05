Advertisement
Kerry Allianz Hurling League review

Mar 5, 2023 09:03 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Allianz Hurling League review
After 3 rounds of the Allianz Hurling League Kerry remain in contention for promotion from Division 2A.

The Kingdom have two wins and a loss, and are just 2 points off top spot.

Kerryman newspaper reporter Damian Stack

