Kerry aim for Munster Final spot

Apr 17, 2023 08:04 By radiokerrysport
Kerry can this evening move a step closer to retaining the EirGrid Munster Under 20 Football Championship title.

Clare provide the opposition in the last four in Tralee at 7 o’clock.

