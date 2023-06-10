Kerry against Kildare today for All-Ireland semi-final spot

It’s Kerry against Kildare today for a place in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Football Championship semi-final.

UPMC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny is the venue for their 3 o’clock showdown.

The Tailteann Cup today reaches the preliminary quarter-final stage.

First up Offaly welcome Wexford to Glenisk O'Connor Park where there's a 4-o'clock start.

Then an hour later New York will look to replicate the magic they enjoyed at the start of the season when they face Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park.

While later on this evening Fermanagh against Laois is at Brewster Park and Down take on Longford in Newry.