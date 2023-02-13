Kerry add another signing in Williams

Kevin Williams makes the move home to sign for Kerry FC

Kerry FC has announced the signing of Kevin Williams ahead of the 2023 SSE Airtricity First Division campaign which gets underway this Friday.

The 22-year-old Centre Back has a wide variety of experience in the game. He played for the Kerry FC Academy at under 17 and 19 levels. From Kerry FC he signed for Cork City and lined up with the sides under 19 squad. From Cork, Williams made the move to Cobh Ramblers where he played in the SSE Airtricity First Division. Kevin made the move to Germany in 2021 where he played for Inter Leipzig and most recently with FSV Union Fürstenwalde in the Oberliga. Kevin can also slot into the Right Back position when needed.

Speaking on his announcement, Kevin Williams said “Yeah It’s simple I’m looking forward to playing in this league especially with Kerry as it’s where I’ve grown up playing football in my youth career. It is exciting times as I get to show what I can do as a footballer and what this team and county can achieve together.”

First-Team manager Billy Dennehy said “Kevin is another player who has played his grassroots football in Kerry. He is a player who had to travel far and wide to try and progress in the game and to try and play at a decent level. Kevin was always a player who always reached out to me whenever he was home from other clubs or during the off-season to come in and train with us and be part of the Kerry FC setup. From there, I always knew he had a strong attitude and appetite to represent our club. Once this project was announced, Kevin was moving home back to Ireland, so the timing was really suitable for this club to be in place. Kevin is at the stage of his career where he can really make a big impact on the league through the experience he has from other leagues and clubs and I’m looking forward to him bringing that experience into the squad here and not only developing himself but a lot of other players too”