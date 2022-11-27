Kerins O’Rahillys through to Munster Final

Kerins O’Rahillys have earned their place in the AIB Munster Senior Club Football Championship final.

They've beaten Éire Óg Ennis 1-9 to 1-8 in the last four at Austin Stack Park in Tralee.

Rahillys started stronger, a point added to by a 3rd minute goal, Tommy Walsh flicking home a dropping Jack Savage ball. Éire Óg had the next 2 points and it was 1-1 to 0-2 after 10 minutes. After the first quarter it was 1-2 to 3 points. Rahillys then lost David Moran to a second yellow card in the 21st minute. A Tommy Walsh point 6 minutes later steadied the Rahillys ship to put them 3 clear. The same player put over again in the final minute of the half. Eire Og had the final score of the period and trailed at the short whistle by 1-4 to 0-4.

Advertisement

Rahillys had back to back points on the resumption but against the run of play they conceded a goal, Eanna O'Connor netting to make it 1-6 to 1-4. Rahillys had 2 of the next 3 points and were in front by 1-8 to 1-5 after 43 minutes. With Rahillys ahead by 1-9 to 1-6 Eanna O'Connor came so close to levelling for Eire Og, hitting the woodwork. Eirs Og did cut the gap to 2 points with 4 minutes remaining, then very quickly made it a 1 point game. Eire Og were reduced to 14 but seconds later missed a golden opportunity to draw level; putting wide form right in front of the posts. Rahillys held on to win by the minimum as Eire Og had a man black carded at the death.

The other semi-final finished Newcastle West (Limerick) 1-16 Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary) 1-11 after extra time.

The final is fixed for Saturday December 10th at 7:30.