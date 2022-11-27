Advertisement
Sport

Kerins O’Rahillys through to Munster Final

Nov 27, 2022 14:11 By radiokerrysport
Kerins O’Rahillys through to Munster Final Kerins O’Rahillys through to Munster Final
Share this article

Kerins O’Rahillys have earned their place in the AIB Munster Senior Club Football Championship final.

They've beaten Éire Óg Ennis 1-9 to 1-8 in the last four at Austin Stack Park in Tralee.

Rahillys started stronger, a point added to by a 3rd minute goal, Tommy Walsh flicking home a dropping Jack Savage ball. Éire Óg had the next 2 points and it was 1-1 to 0-2 after 10 minutes. After the first quarter it was 1-2 to 3 points. Rahillys then lost David Moran to a second yellow card in the 21st minute. A Tommy Walsh point 6 minutes later steadied the Rahillys ship to put them 3 clear. The same player put over again in the final minute of the half. Eire Og had the final score of the period and trailed at the short whistle by 1-4 to 0-4.

Advertisement

Rahillys had back to back points on the resumption but against the run of play they conceded a goal, Eanna O'Connor netting to make it 1-6 to 1-4. Rahillys had 2 of the next 3 points and were in front by 1-8 to 1-5 after 43 minutes. With Rahillys ahead by 1-9 to 1-6 Eanna O'Connor came so close to levelling for Eire Og, hitting the woodwork. Eirs Og did cut the gap to 2 points with 4 minutes remaining, then very quickly made it a 1 point game. Eire Og were reduced to 14 but seconds later missed a golden opportunity to draw level; putting wide form right in front of the posts. Rahillys held on to win by the minimum as Eire Og had a man black carded at the death.

The other semi-final finished Newcastle West (Limerick) 1-16 Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary) 1-11 after extra time.

The final is fixed for Saturday December 10th at 7:30.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus