Kerins O'Rahillys First Side Into County Semi Finals

Kerins O'Rahillys made the brigher start with three early points - the first from a Jack Savage free and two from Barry John Keane from play.

Contrary to the match programme, wearing the No 27 jersey, Gavin O'Brien started instead of wing-back No 7 Cian Sayers.

Dingle were forced into making a change after 6 minutes when Mikey Geaney made way for Mícheál Flannery.

A lovely flick over the bar by Conor Hays extended the Strand Road lead to 4 points with 10 minutes on the clock.

Paul Geaney opened the scoring for Dingle after 12 minutes when pointed from a free but the lead was streched out to four at the Water Break when Barry John Keane scored his third.

Darragh McElligott and Paul Geaney exchanged points before Jack Savage was foiled from point-blank range when Dingle 'keeper Shane Foley stopped a certain goal for Kerins O'Rahillys.

Additional first half points from Conor Hayes and Jack Savage while the resilient Kerins O'Rahillys' defence made it difficult for Dingle to get past the wall of blue and white.

Dingle's Paul and Conor Geaney concluded the scoring at the end of the first half with a point each.

Half Time - Kerins O'Rahillys 0-08 Dingle 0-04

Dingle continued where they left off at the end of the first half with a couple of quick Paul and Conor Geaney points to narrow the gap to two within two minutes of the restart.

A game that most people said was too close to call became just that when Dingle's Dylan Geaney and Paul Geaney levelled things with respective points from play.

Kerins O'Rahillys needed Jack Savage to show composure when he put his team back in front with a 37th minute free and then Tommy Walsh restored the two-point advantage.

Additional pressure was put on the Dingle side when another Jack Savage point was followed by a lovely goal from Conor Hayes.

A point after a Tommy Walsh 'Mark' left Kerins O'Rahillys leading Dingle 1-11 to 0-08 at the second Water Break.

Points on the double from Jack Savage and a Gavin O'Brien goal all but closed the door on Dingle with 52 minutes gone.

O'Brien pointed again a minute or two later to extend the lead to 11 points with only 7 minutes remaining.

David Moran scored his only point for Strand Road in the 56th minute.

Dingle rallied with late points from Barra Ó Súilleabháin and Paul Geaney (2) but it was too little too late after a commanding Kerins O'Rahillys performance overall.

Jack Savage scored Kerins O'Rahillys's last point before Paul Geaney had the final word on the scoreboard for Dingle.

Kerins O'Rahillys are through to the Garvey's Supervalu County Football Semi-Final.

Final Score - Kerins O'Rahillys 2-16 Dingle 0-13