Kerins O Rahilly’s relegated

Kerins O Rahilly’s have lost the Senior Club Football Championship relegation play-off.

They were beaten by Na Gaeil 1-17 to 16 points after extra time in Austin Stack Park, Tralee in a game which was live on Radio Kerry Sport.

Rahillys, 3 to 1 up after 4 minutes, were ahead 6 points to 3 after 14 minutes. Back to back Na Gaeil points cut the deficit to the minimum. Rahillys quickly went two in front, through Jake Foley, in a contest which was producing some top quality scores. 10 minutes from half-time Barry John Keane extended the Rahillys lead to 8 points to 5. That was no further first half scoring.

Advertisement

Na Gaeil had the opening 2 points of the second period to reduce the gap to 1 but Cormac Coffey then had Rahillys 2 to the good. Rahillys were ahead by 11 points to 9 come the 43rd minute. Na Gaeil went within 1 after the 3/4 stage, then missed further chances to add to their tally-including spurning a golden goal opportunity. Na Gaeil did equalise 6 minutes from time. Rahillys nudged in front in the 58th minute through Conor Hayes. Na Gaeil went up the other end to make it 12 points apiece, heading into 4 added on minutes.

Neither side could find a winner so the tie went to extra time. Na Gaeil had the opening two scores of that extra time, David Moran halving the deficit 6 minutes into the period. The final minute of the half saw James O'Connor put Na Gaeil ahead by 15 points to 13. That's how it stood at the break.

Jack Savage halved the deficit upon the resumption. Midway through the half Jack Savage brought it level at 15 points each. Na Gaeil went right up the other end to go in front but Rahillys again hit back. It was 16 points all with 2 minutes to go. In added on time Na Gaeil went in front through Dara Devine. Rahillys had the chance to level but Tom Hoare put it wide. At the death Na Gaeil goaled through Devine.