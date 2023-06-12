Advertisement
Kenny confirms Tom Cannon reflecting on his international future

Jun 12, 2023 12:06 By radiokerrysport
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has confirmed Tom Cannon is reflecting on his international future.

The Everton striker - who impressed during a loan spell with Preston last season - has been approached by England.

Cannon has already featured for Ireland, scoring on his under-21 debut versus Iceland in March.

Meanwhile, Ireland's under-21 friendly against Gabon in Austria tomorrow has been cancelled.

Jim Crawford's side will play Ukraine on Friday before a meeting with Kuwait next Monday.

