Kenny confirms Tom Cannon reflecting on his international future

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has confirmed Tom Cannon is reflecting on his international future.

The Everton striker - who impressed during a loan spell with Preston last season - has been approached by England.

Cannon has already featured for Ireland, scoring on his under-21 debut versus Iceland in March.

Meanwhile, Ireland's under-21 friendly against Gabon in Austria tomorrow has been cancelled.

Jim Crawford's side will play Ukraine on Friday before a meeting with Kuwait next Monday.