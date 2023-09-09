Kenmare v Dingle tonight in Senior final; semi-finals in other grades

It’s Kenmare against Dingle tonight in the final of the Senior Club Football Championship.

Austin Stack Park, Tralee is the venue for their showdown at 7.

Junior Premier Semi Final

Ballymacelligott V Ardfert at 5 in Austin Stack Park

Junior Semi Finals at 5

Sneem/Derrynane V Reenard in Waterville

Tarbert V Beale in Finuge

Intermediate Relegation Final

Currow V St Mary’s @ 5 in Glenbeigh

Kerry Petroleum Novice Preliminary Quarter-Final

Venue: Clounmacon

Clounmacon V Ballylongford 6:00