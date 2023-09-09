Kenmare v Dingle tonight in Senior final; semi-finals in other grades

It’s Kenmare against Dingle tonight in the final of the Senior Club Football Championship.
Austin Stack Park, Tralee is the venue for their showdown at 7.
Junior Premier Semi Final
Ballymacelligott V Ardfert at 5 in Austin Stack Park
Advertisement
Junior Semi Finals at 5
Sneem/Derrynane V Reenard in Waterville
Tarbert V Beale in Finuge
Intermediate Relegation Final
Currow V St Mary’s @ 5 in Glenbeigh
Kerry Petroleum Novice Preliminary Quarter-Final
Venue: Clounmacon
Clounmacon V Ballylongford 6:00