Sport

Kenmare v Dingle tonight in Senior final; semi-finals in other grades

Sep 9, 2023 10:28 By radiokerrysport
Kenmare v Dingle tonight in Senior final; semi-finals in other grades
It’s Kenmare against Dingle tonight in the final of the Senior Club Football Championship.

Austin Stack Park, Tralee is the venue for their showdown at 7.

Junior Premier Semi Final
Ballymacelligott V Ardfert at 5 in Austin Stack Park

Junior Semi Finals at 5
Sneem/Derrynane V Reenard in Waterville
Tarbert V Beale in Finuge

Intermediate Relegation Final
Currow V St Mary’s @ 5 in Glenbeigh

Kerry Petroleum Novice Preliminary Quarter-Final
Venue: Clounmacon
Clounmacon V Ballylongford 6:00

