Kelliher hat trick but Kerry FC held by Bray; Kingdom underage sides play today

Jul 13, 2024 10:09 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC v Bray Wanderers in the SSE Airtricity Leavue of Ireland First Division at Mounthawk Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Kerry FC squandered a 2-nil lead to allow Bray Wanderers leave Mounthawk Park with a 3-all draw on Matchday 24 in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The highlight of the night should have been Ryan Kelliher's first hat-trick for the home side.

He scored the opener in the 14th minute after an assist from Cian Brosnan and the second came in the 25th minute after converting a penalty after he was tripped in the Bray area.

The visitors responded with two goals in as many minutes from Darren Craven and Harry Groome in the 28th and 29th minutes respectively.

Nathan Gleeson hit the bar just before half-time but Kerry FC went back in front in the 57th minute with Kelliher completed his hat-trick.

The killer blow was the equalising header from the unmarked substitute Ben Feeney in the 78th minute.

Cork City stay fifteen points clear at the top of the First Division courtesy of a 1-nil win at home to Finn Harps.

Second placed Athlone claimed the Midlands Clasico, beating Longford 4-1.

Ten-man UCD held on for a 1-1 draw with Treaty United.

And Wexford beat Cobh Ramblers 3-nil.

Waterford missed the chance to insert themselves in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division title race last night.

They went down 1-nil away to Galway United.

Ten-man Sligo Rovers won 2-nil away to Bohemians.

And Daryl Horgan scored twice as Dundalk got the better of the Louth derby, beating Drogheda 4-2 at Oriel Park.

2 Kerry FC teams play today in the EA Sports League Of Ireland Academy.

The Men’s U15s are home to Cobh at 2.

The Men’s U20s are away to Bray at 3.

