Kellie Harrington qualifies for Paris Olympics

Olympic Champion Kellie Harrington is going to the Paris Olympic Games after winning her quarter-final against Swede Agnes Alexiusson.

The Dubliner has a bronze medal secured at the European Games and will fight for a place in the final.

World champion Amy Broadhurst won her first round against Briton Rosie Joy Eccles.

Jenny Lehane, Kelyn Cassidy, Daina Moorehouse, Michaela Walsh and Dean Clancy can also clinch their place in Paris with victories later.

Super heavyweight Jack Marley and middleweight Aoife O'Rourke are the two boxers that need to reach their respective finals to book their tickets for next year's Games.