Liverpool manager Arne Slot has praised Caoimhin Kelleher's recent performances with the Republic of Ireland.

The Corkman will continue in goal for the Reds tomorrow night when they face West Ham in the E-F-L Cup

First-choice netminder Alisson is recovering from a 'minor muscle' injury and is a doubt for the Premier League game at Wolves this weekend.

Slot had no concerns starting Kelleher in last weekend's win against Bournemouth