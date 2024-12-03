Advertisement
Sport

Kelleher set to remain in for goal for Liverpool

Dec 3, 2024 13:29 By radiokerrysport
Kelleher set to remain in for goal for Liverpool
Republic of Ireland men's number one Caoimhín Kelleher is set to remain in for goal for Liverpool.

Reds boss Arne Slot said today the Corkman is doing 'too well' to be replaced by a half-fit Alisson.

The Brazilian goalkeeper is still recovering from a hamstring problem ahead of their Premier League trip to Newcastle tomorrow.

Meanwhile Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists Ederson is his number one.

That's despite dropping him ahead of last Sunday's match at Anfield.

However Guardiola admits Stefan Ortega could start against Nottingham Forest tomorrow.

