Advertisement
Sport

Kelleher in line for first appearance of the season for Liverpool

Sep 20, 2024 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Kelleher in line for first appearance of the season for Liverpool
Share this article

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher could be in line to make his first appearance of the season for Liverpool against Bournemouth in the Premier League tomorrow.

Regular number one Alisson has a muscle injury.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Listowel could get additional fixture next year.
Advertisement
Munster team named for season opener
Kingdom Warrior fights tonight at 3 Arena in Dublin
Advertisement

Recommended

Resident claims conditions in Peter McVerry Trust complex in Tralee unbearable due to anti-social behaviour
Cahirciveen Alcoholics Anonymous Group Open AA Meeting on 25th September
Just one candidate to contest Fine Gael selection convention as three councillors withdraw
Booklet developed to build strong relationships between children with additional needs and Gardaí in Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus