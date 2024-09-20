Kelleher in line for first appearance of the season for Liverpool

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher could be in line to make his first appearance of the season for Liverpool against Bournemouth in the Premier League tomorrow.
Regular number one Alisson has a muscle injury.
