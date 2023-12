Keel are through to the 2023 Final of the Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship (Michael O'Connor Cup) Sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant Killorglin.

The final score after 60 minutes was Milltown Castlemaine 0-14 Keel 1-11.

Keel took advantage in extra-time to get the better of the Intermediate Club Champions.

AET

Milltown Castlemaine 0-15

Keel 1-15