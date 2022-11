Colin Keane will be crowned flat champion jockey for the third successive season and for the fourth time in all as the season concludes at Naas this afternoon.

Aidan O'Brien is already assured of being champion trainer ahead of the eight-race card at the Kildare venue which gets underway at 10-past-2.

While the Paddy Power Cork Grand National is the feature at Cork, where there's a 2-minutes-to-1 start.