KDL preview

Ken Robinson looks ahead to the Saturday night & Sunday games
U17 Div 1
Ballyhar Dynamos fc 5 St Brendans Park B 1
Eugene Deniel x 2 , Shane Doolan , Gérard Long & luke Courtney for Ballyhar.
4-0 @ break
Advertisement
Ken Robinson looks ahead to the Saturday night & Sunday games
U17 Div 1
Ballyhar Dynamos fc 5 St Brendans Park B 1
Eugene Deniel x 2 , Shane Doolan , Gérard Long & luke Courtney for Ballyhar.
4-0 @ break
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus