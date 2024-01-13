Advertisement
Sport

KDL preview

Jan 13, 2024 17:30 By radiokerrysport
KDL preview
Share this article

Ken Robinson looks ahead to the Saturday night & Sunday games

U17 Div 1
Ballyhar Dynamos fc 5 St Brendans Park B 1
Eugene Deniel x 2 , Shane Doolan , Gérard Long & luke Courtney for Ballyhar.
4-0 @ break

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday review
Advertisement
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Review
Saturday afternoon local basketball results
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry auctioneer says residential developments filling void left by closed local businesses
Kerry students awarded at BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2024
Ronnie O'Sullivan into Masters final
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday review
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus