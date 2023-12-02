Advertisement
Sport

KDL preview

Dec 2, 2023 17:02 By radiokerrynews
KDL preview
Share this article

Ken Robinson looks ahead to the Saturday night & Sunday games

Youths
Listowel 5 v 3 Dingle

17s
Dynamos 3 v 1 Kenmare
Athletic 9 v 4 Park

Advertisement

Dingle scorers
Sean Roche
Seamus Mac Gearailt
Tadhg o Cathail

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Killarney Historic Rally won by Greer
Advertisement
Ireland sides progress
Threat of expulsion from Hurling League taken off the table
Advertisement

Recommended

Ronnie O'Sullivan eases into final
Ireland sides progress
Draw made for Euro 2024
Threat of expulsion from Hurling League taken off the table
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus