Katie McCabe an injury worry ahead of international window as Arsenal progress in Champions League

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe has emerged as an injury worry ahead of next month's international window.

The Dubliner will have a scan today, having sustained a foot injury in Arsenal's 2-nil win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League last night.

Ireland boss Vera Pauw is due to name her squad for a pair of friendlies against the United States tomorrow.

Last night's win booked Arsenal's place in the semi-finals, thanks to a 2-1 aggregate win.

Barcelona are also through, after a 6-1 aggregate victory over Roma.

Tonight, Chelsea take a 1-nil lead into their second leg with Lyon at Stamford Bridge.

And Wolfsburg also have a 1-nil advantage going into their second leg at home to Paris Saint-Germain.