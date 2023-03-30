Advertisement
Katie McCabe an injury worry ahead of international window as Arsenal progress in Champions League

Mar 30, 2023 09:03 By radiokerrysport
Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe has emerged as an injury worry ahead of next month's international window.

The Dubliner will have a scan today, having sustained a foot injury in Arsenal's 2-nil win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League last night.

Ireland boss Vera Pauw is due to name her squad for a pair of friendlies against the United States tomorrow.

Last night's win booked Arsenal's place in the semi-finals, thanks to a 2-1 aggregate win.

Barcelona are also through, after a 6-1 aggregate victory over Roma.

Tonight, Chelsea take a 1-nil lead into their second leg with Lyon at Stamford Bridge.

And Wolfsburg also have a 1-nil advantage going into their second leg at home to Paris Saint-Germain.

