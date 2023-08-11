Kane agrees terms with Munich; Liverpool on verge of signing Caicedo

Harry Kane is reported to have agreed personal terms with German champions Bayern Munich to move from Tottenham Hotspur.

The clubs have settled on a fee in excess of 100 million euro for the England captain.

Kane is set to fly to Bavaria today and complete a medical before signing a 4 year deal.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are believed to be on the verge of signing Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

A British record transfer fee of 110 million pounds has been agreed for the 21 year old Ecuador midfielder.