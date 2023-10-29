Junior Premier honours for Listowel

Listowel Emmets are the Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football champions.

In the final they got the better of Ballymacelligott, 24 points to 1-18 after extra time.

The sides swapped points inside the opening 3 minutes. Bryan Sweeney then pointed Listowel in front, Sam Tarrant quickly adding to that total. When David Keane put over he became the fourth different Listowel scorer and they were in front by 4 points to 1 after just 5 minutes. Aidan Breen of Ballymac had 2 of the next 3 points and it was 5 to 3 after 12 minutes. Vinny Horan them made it a 1 point game, team-mate Micheal Reidy bringing them level on the quarter hour mark. However, they weren't on terms for too long, 5 successive Listowel points meaning they led by double scores. It was 0-10 to 0-5 after 21 minutes. Listowel were 7 up at the short whistle; 13 points to 6. 12 of those Listowel points were from play. Listowel could have been further in front but did not take advantage of any of their 4 goal chances.

Ballymac had the first two points of the second period, cutting the gap to 5 by the 39th minute. The gap was 4 by the 3/4 stage before a Brian Lonergan goal meant Listowel only led by the minimum at 13 points to 1-9. Joe Joe Grimes nabbed a first score of the half for Listowel but Ballymac hit back through Daire Keane and it was a 1 point game with 10 minutes to go. David Keane pointed to double the Listowel lead at 15 points to 1-10 eight minutes from the finish. Both sides then failed to capilaise on goal chances. Ballymac's Aidan Breen made it a 1 point game in the 59th minute. The same player equlaised with a free in the 4th added on minute. It looked set for extra time but there was still time for more drama as Vinnie Horan fisted Ballymac in front. That looked to be the winner but Listowel's Jack McElligott saved his side to make it 16 points to 1-13.

The scoring didn't slacken in extra time as Listowel had 3 points in 5 minutes, with Ballymac putting just one on the board. Listowel were now in front by 19 points to 1-14. Darragh Lynch pointed Listowel 3 in front 2 minutes from half-time and the gap was 5 come the break. Listowel 0-23 Ballymac 1-15.

Ballymac were given some hope when Sean Keane of Listowel was black carded 2 minutes after the restart. Back to back Ballymac points brought them within 3 at the midway point of the period. 3 minutes from time an Aidan Breen free brought Ballymac within 2 at 0-23 to 1-18. A Cillian Holly point in added on time put Listowel 3 clear and they were not to be denied.

Jo Jo Grimes, Emmets midfielder

Emmets manager Enda Murphy