The first of 5 days of Racing at the July Festival in Killarney gets underway later today.

The going in Killarney is Yielding and the first is at 5:20

We will have live commentary of all races this week, with tonight's racing sponsored by the Killarney Outlook

Cross Channel

Ayr - Good, Good to Soft in places - 2:35

Newton Abbot - Good to Soft - 2:15

Windsor - Good to soft, good in place - 5:40

Wolverhampton - Standard - 6:00