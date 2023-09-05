Former Liverpool player Jordan Henderson says money was not a motivation for him to join Al Etti-faq in the Saudi Pro League.

The club are managed by Henderson's former Reds team-mate Steven Gerrard.

Henderson has long been an advocate for LGBTQ rights - and has moved to a country - Saudi Arabia - which criminalises homosexuality.

In an interview with the Athletic publication, Henderson says he can understand the anger and frustration over his decision to play there.

He says his intention was to never hurt anyone and maintains that having someone with his views and values in Saudi Arabia is only a positive thing.

In transfer news, it's been confirmed that defender Eric Bailly has joined Turkish club Besiktas from Manchester United.

And both Tanguy Ndombele and Davinson Sanchez have left Tottenham for another Turkish side - Galatasaray.