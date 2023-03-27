Advertisement
Johnny Sexton likely to miss remainder of season

Mar 27, 2023 16:03 By radiokerrysport
Johnny Sexton likely to miss remainder of season
Leinster say Jonathan Sexton will likely miss the rest of the season.

Tomorrow will see the Ireland captain undergo a procedure on the groin injury sustained in the Six Nations win over England.

Leinster play Ulster in the last-16 of the Heineken Champions Cup on Saturday, and have two regular season games remaining in the URC.

Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg has confirmed he’s retiring after the World Cup.

The 30-year old recently reached a century of international caps in the Scots’ Six Nations defeat to Ireland.

Hogg’s final game could come against Ireland, when they meet in their final pool game in October.

