Sport

John O'Shea adds Pete Shuttleworth to his coaching staff

Jun 4, 2024 13:01 By radiokerrysport
John O'Shea adds Pete Shuttleworth to his coaching staff
Republic of Ireland interim men's team manager John O'Shea has added Pete Shuttleworth to his coaching staff.

The Birmingham City coach has linked up with the squad for the friendly double header with Hungary and Portugal.

