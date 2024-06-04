John O'Shea adds Pete Shuttleworth to his coaching staff

Republic of Ireland interim men's team manager John O'Shea has added Pete Shuttleworth to his coaching staff.
The Birmingham City coach has linked up with the squad for the friendly double header with Hungary and Portugal.
