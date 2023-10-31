Advertisement
Sport

Jerry O Sullivan speaks ahead of County Football Final

Oct 31, 2023 17:10 By radiokerrysport
Jerry O Sullivan speaks ahead of County Football Final
East Kerry team photo ahead of the Garvey's County Senior Football Semi-Final in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney | Photo by David Corkey Radio Kerry Sport
East Kerry Manager Jerry O Sullivan says Mid Kerry's scoring power is something they have to be ready for in the County Final on Sunday.

The two districts meet in Austin Stack Park on Sunday at 3:30 in a game you can hear live on Radio Kerry

East Kerry Boss - Jerry O Sullivan

Mid Kerry vs East Kerry in the County Senior Football Championship Final - Live on Radio Kerry in association with Boyles of Killorglin.

For all your home needs this Christmas, call in-store or shop online at boylesofkillorglin.ie

