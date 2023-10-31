Jerry O Sullivan speaks ahead of County Football Final

East Kerry Manager Jerry O Sullivan says Mid Kerry's scoring power is something they have to be ready for in the County Final on Sunday.

The two districts meet in Austin Stack Park on Sunday at 3:30 in a game you can hear live on Radio Kerry

East Kerry Boss - Jerry O Sullivan

Mid Kerry vs East Kerry in the County Senior Football Championship Final - Live on Radio Kerry in association with Boyles of Killorglin.

