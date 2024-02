Kerry FC are into the semi-finals of the Munster Senior Cup.

Debutant Victor Udeze got the only goal in the 68th minute as the Kingdom defeated Cobh Ramblers in Tralee.

Kerry join Premier Divsion side Waterford FC, fellow first division side Treaty United and Rockmount of the Munster Senior League in the last four.

Advertisement

The semi final draw details are to be confirmed by the Munster FA.

Kerry FC coach James Sugrue says the game management from his side was excellent