Jack Kavanagh signs for Kerry FC

KFC statement:

Kerry Football Club can confirm the signing of Jack Kavanagh from Athlone Town ahead of the 2024 SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division season.

Kavanagh, who is 21, signs for the league's newest club from the oldest and makes the switch from Athlone Town to Mounthawk Park for 2024.

Jack plays in the left-back role but has also adapted into the centre-back position when required. Jack played for Dundalk FC from the age of 16 to 20 at Academy level. He signed for the Midlanders in August 2022 where he went on to play 8 games in the second half of the 2022 campaign. Kavanagh re-signed for Athlone Town ahead of the 2023 season where he featured in 33 games in a year Athlone reached the play-offs. Jack also featured on the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division Team of the Week on 3 occasions in 2023.

Speaking following his switch to the Kingdom, Jack Kavanagh told kerryfc.com “I’m buzzing to have signed for Kerry FC. From the start, after talking to the lads it was something I really wanted to be a part of and they’re building the club the right way. The support for the team is huge and I can’t wait to get playing in front of a packed-out Mounthawk Park. Just for me personally, I feel like I can really kick on and with all the things the lads have put in place I think we’re going to have a really good season”

Also speaking after Jack’s move to Kerry FC, First Team Head Coach Conor McCarthy said “We are delighted to sign Jack for 2024. Jack played against us a couple of times last year and always stood out so we are delighted to have him down with us this season. He’s got a brilliant attitude and is exactly the kind of player we want down here. We are all looking forward to seeing him in action very soon”

Jack becomes the second new signing ahead of the new season, with Andy Spain having been announced as the first just two weeks ago.