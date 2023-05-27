Advertisement
Sport

It's the final day of the Women's Super League

May 27, 2023 10:05 By radiokerrysport
It's the final day of the Women's Super League It's the final day of the Women's Super League
Share this article

It's the final day of the Women's Super League as Chelsea and Manchester United prepare for a thrilling finale to the title race.

Emma Hayes' side face Reading, while United are away to Liverpool.

The action gets underway at half 2.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus